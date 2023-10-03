Morgan Wallen Designs First-Ever Tattoo For Fan. Check It Out

Country music legend Morgan Wallen agreed to design a fan’s first-ever tattoo during the middle of a concert in mid-September.

A woman named Emily wanted to make her first tattoo the most special she possibly could, so decided it should be hand-drawn by the “Last Night” hit-maker, Wallen, according to Taste of Country. Emily attended Wallen’s show in Toronto, Canada, on September 14, and held up a homemade sign that asked him to draw the design for her.

Thanks to Emily’s amazing seats, Wallen saw the request and absolutely obliged. He grabbed the homemade sign and followed her instructions, doodling his artwork in the box she’d specifically laid out for him. It only took him 10 seconds to design and complete the tattoo. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Drops An Amazing New Feature On Song With Thomas Rhett)

It reads: “Love Ya -M -W.” And wouldn’t ya know, Emily went and got the design permanently affixed to the back of her forearm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CountryReelz (@countryreelz)

If Emily, or anyone else, wants their own Wallen design, they’ll have plenty more opportunity to do so. Wallen just announced an extension of his current “One Night At A Time” tour with the help of his former NFL superstar buddies, the Manning brothers.

While I’m a huge Wallen fan, I already regret the tattoos I do have. So please, fam, let’s not make a habit of this, okay? I had a friend who once covered himself in tattoos related to the band Lostprophets, and I don’t even want to explain how poorly they aged…