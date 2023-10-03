Tennis Player Wildly Smashes Ball Into Umpire’s Face And Gets Immediately Disqualified — On Match Point

Ouch — I need a bag of ice myself after seeing this.

Just one point from a win, a tennis player ended up losing a match in bizarre fashion Tuesday after smashing a ball into the umpire’s face from around 15 feet away, resulting in an immediate disqualification.

During a Shanghai Masters qualifying duel against Stefano Napolitano of Italy, Australia’s Marc Polmans was on match point when he blasted the ball at Scottish umpire Ben Anderson out of anger after an unforced error.

Polmans was instantly ejected per ATP rules, which state that “violently” or “dangerously” hitting the ball outside of the normal course of play is forbidden.

As far as the umpire is concerned, he was “OK when he left the stadium” and iced both his nose and cheek before heading back to his hotel, according to a tournament spokesman, via The Times.

WATCH:

Marc Polmans was disqualified from Shanghai qualifying after hitting the umpire with a ball. He had match point, & launched the ball out of anger. The ball hit the umpire at a very fast pace. Disqualified immediately. Wow. pic.twitter.com/rkQgSPDOMj — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 3, 2023

God … I can just imagine the impact, and ouch.

It’s hard to tell from the video because it’s quite blurry, but it looks like the umpire nearly got knocked out.

I originally thought he did with the way he slumped over and appeared to almost fall out of his chair, but I couldn’t find anything through my research. Regardless, you talk about a brutal knock.

Like I said, I need some ice myself after watching that. (RELATED: October Magic Is Here! The MLB Postseason Kicks Off Today, And Here’s Who Andrew Powell Has Winning The Whole Shebang)

P.S. Try and calm that temper down, Polmans. That loose cannon stuff ain’t cute.