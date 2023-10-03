October Magic Is Here! The MLB Postseason Kicks Off Today, And Here’s Who Andrew Powell Has Winning The Whole Shebang

One of the most amazing vibes as a sports fan is October baseball — and it’s back!

The regular season is behind us and the MLB playoffs are set to kick off today, with the first game between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays (AL Wild Card Game 1) scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Also on the docket is another AL Wild Card Game 1 matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins with the first pitch at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, and then at 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2), we get started in the National League with a NL Wild Card Game 1 contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers. (RELATED: New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Fired After Dysfunctional Ass Season)

Ending opening day of the postseason with some fireworks, we have the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Miami Marlins while they represent the glory of the 305 (and you better believe I’ll be rooting for them hard to play my Atlanta Braves in the NLDS). This NL Wild Card Game 1 matchup — which I have as my Game of the Day — is set for an 8:00 p.m. ET start time and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

It’s been a special year in South Beach 🏖️ The @Marlins are heading to the #Postseason! pic.twitter.com/IMnXowtj4x — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 2, 2023

Man, this is gonna be a fun day, and what better way than to kick it off with Powell’s Picks — MLB playoffs edition.

Let’s get it!

ANDREW POWELL’S MLB POSTSEASON PICKS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NL Wild Card: Brewers over Diamondbacks

Brewers over Diamondbacks NL Wild Card: Phillies over Marlins

Phillies over Marlins NL Division Series: Braves over Phillies

Braves over Phillies NL Division Series: Dodgers over Brewers

Dodgers over Brewers NLCS: Braves over Dodgers

AMERICAN LEAGUE

AL Wild Card: Blue Jays over Twins

Blue Jays over Twins AL Wild Card: Rays over Rangers

Rays over Rangers AL Division Series: Orioles over Rays

Orioles over Rays AL Division Series: Astros over Blue Jays

Astros over Blue Jays ALCS: Orioles over Astros

WORLD SERIES