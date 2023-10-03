Editorial

October Magic Is Here! The MLB Postseason Kicks Off Today, And Here’s Who Andrew Powell Has Winning The Whole Shebang

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
One of the most amazing vibes as a sports fan is October baseball — and it’s back!

The regular season is behind us and the MLB playoffs are set to kick off today, with the first game between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays (AL Wild Card Game 1) scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Also on the docket is another AL Wild Card Game 1 matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins with the first pitch at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, and then at 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2), we get started in the National League with a NL Wild Card Game 1 contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers. (RELATED: New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Fired After Dysfunctional Ass Season)

Ending opening day of the postseason with some fireworks, we have the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Miami Marlins while they represent the glory of the 305 (and you better believe I’ll be rooting for them hard to play my Atlanta Braves in the NLDS). This NL Wild Card Game 1 matchup — which I have as my Game of the Day — is set for an 8:00 p.m. ET start time and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Man, this is gonna be a fun day, and what better way than to kick it off with Powell’s Picks — MLB playoffs edition.

Let’s get it!

ANDREW POWELL’S MLB POSTSEASON PICKS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

  • NL Wild Card: Brewers over Diamondbacks
  • NL Wild Card: Phillies over Marlins
  • NL Division Series: Braves over Phillies
  • NL Division Series: Dodgers over Brewers
  • NLCS: Braves over Dodgers

AMERICAN LEAGUE

  • AL Wild Card: Blue Jays over Twins
  • AL Wild Card: Rays over Rangers
  • AL Division Series: Orioles over Rays
  • AL Division Series: Astros over Blue Jays
  • ALCS: Orioles over Astros

WORLD SERIES

  • Braves over Orioles in 6 games (MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr.)