Urban Meyer Could Return To Coaching With … Michigan State?

Michigan State? The Spartans?? Nah, I’m not buying this.

A report making the rounds is claiming that Urban Meyer is interviewing with Michigan State this week for their open head football coaching position, with Meyer being in East Lansing and the two sides having mutual interest.

Bernie Fratto, who is a host for FOX Sports Radio, is the one who issued out this report, also saying that the former Ohio State and Florida head coach has a load of backers for him to get the gig.

“My best mole tells me #UrbanMeyer will interview with #MichiganState for their HC position,” Fratto posted on Twitter. “Stay tuned. Yes, it’s real. It’s possible. He has a lot of backers, so we’ll see where this goes.”

Brady Quinn, the former Notre Dame quarterback who now does television for FOX Sports, responded to Bernie Fratto’s tweet, saying, “I’ve heard otherwise… but I’m sure you’re better connected.”

This led Fratto to drop some more information regarding Meyer.

“I’m told he’s in East Lansing this week… That said, no one is predicting this will happen,” Fratto responded to Quinn. “Not yet. There IS mutual interest and he’s going to get an interview per my best moles… Either way, this ordeal is good for our business.”