Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith Apologizes After Hilariously Using His Nipples To Signal Players To ‘Milk The Clock’

Pure comedy — no apologies were necessary here.

Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith is going viral for making America laugh last Friday night. The head coach did a milking motion with his nipples against Utah (the Beavers won, 21-7) to issue out a ‘milk the clock’ signal to his players.

But while most of us found the scene outright hilarious, there were a few weak people who were offended (of course), which resulted in the ol’ ball coach apologizing for … well … milking his nipples.

“For those I offended with that, I apologize. I won’t be using that signal again,” Smith said during a press conference Monday.

Yes, my man actually apologized for milking his nipples … I can’t say it enough!

Straight hilarity!

WATCH:

Last night’s key strategy from Jonathan Smith in Oregon State’s win vs. Utah: milk the clock! pic.twitter.com/jDBi7IJJmT — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 30, 2023

God, people are so soft today.

Like, what exactly is so offensive about this? Why are we being offended by a football signal?

First off, not only is it a move that created some laughs and had Smith (and Oregon State at that) going viral, but it’s a great signal for milking the clock. I’ve personally never seen anything like that before, and I’ve seen a load of creative calls, but this one has to be up there.

But the problem is, we’re in 2023 — where all good things have to be ruined because “your political incorrectness made me get a boo-boo.” (RELATED: LSU’s Jacobian Guillory Shoves Ole Miss Fan, Has To Be Held Back After They Get In His Face Following Thriller Upset)

Just nonsense, man.

Let the nipple-milking live!