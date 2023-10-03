Editorial

Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith Apologizes After Hilariously Using His Nipples To Signal Players To ‘Milk The Clock’

Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith was forced to apologize after comically using his nipples to issue out a 'milk the clock' signal to his players. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @sportsguy839303]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Pure comedy — no apologies were necessary here.

Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith is going viral for making America laugh last Friday night. The head coach did a milking motion with his nipples against Utah (the Beavers won, 21-7) to issue out a ‘milk the clock’ signal to his players.

But while most of us found the scene outright hilarious, there were a few weak people who were offended (of course), which resulted in the ol’ ball coach apologizing for … well … milking his nipples.

“For those I offended with that, I apologize. I won’t be using that signal again,” Smith said during a press conference Monday.

Yes, my man actually apologized for milking his nipples … I can’t say it enough!

Straight hilarity!

WATCH:

God, people are so soft today.

Like, what exactly is so offensive about this? Why are we being offended by a football signal?

First off, not only is it a move that created some laughs and had Smith (and Oregon State at that) going viral, but it’s a great signal for milking the clock. I’ve personally never seen anything like that before, and I’ve seen a load of creative calls, but this one has to be up there.

But the problem is, we’re in 2023 — where all good things have to be ruined because “your political incorrectness made me get a boo-boo.” (RELATED: LSU’s Jacobian Guillory Shoves Ole Miss Fan, Has To Be Held Back After They Get In His Face Following Thriller Upset)

Just nonsense, man.

Let the nipple-milking live!