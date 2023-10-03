Italian Tourist Bus Plunges Off Raised Street, Leaving At Least 21 Dead: Reports

At least 21 people, including two children, were reportedly killed Tuesday after a bus plunged off a bridge near Venice and caught fire.

The incident also injured several others, the BBC reported. The bus carrying 40 people allegedly crashed through a barrier and plunged from a flyover before catching fire. The incident took place in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge. The bus was reportedly rented to transport tourists from Venice to a nearby campsite in the district of Marghera.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro described the bus crash as “apocalyptic” and a “huge tragedy,” according to the BBC. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. local time as the bus was allegedly returning tourists to the campsite. Reports suggest the bus may have been powered by methane gas and that it fell onto power lines, leading to a fire that followed the crash, the BBC added. (RELATED: Ohio School Bus Crash On First Day Of School Leaves 1 Student Dead, Over 20 Wounded)

The death toll may still rise as authorities continue their efforts to assess the full extent of the tragedy, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said, the outlet reported. Among those who lost their lives were Ukrainian tourists, as confirmed by Venice city official Renato Boraso, per the Associated Press (AP). A German passenger and the Italian driver also perished in the crash, the BBC reported, citing city prefect Michele Di Bari.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at the time of writing, with rescue crews working at the site.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences and said she is closely monitoring developments in the wake of the tragedy, according to the BBC. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Italian leaders during this “moment of profound pain.”