‘Can’t Go On’: Stevie Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Will Never Tour Again After Keyboardist’s Death

Stevie Nicks, the iconic frontwoman for legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, said the band is done touring after keyboard player and vocalist Christine McVie died in 2022, she told Vulture in an interview published Monday.

“When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean,” she told Vulture.

McVie died of a stroke in 2022. After leaving the band’s touring side in 1998 due to a fear of flying, she rejoined Fleetwood Mac for a farewell tour in 2019. (RELATED: REPORT: Keyboard Musician From Famous Band Dead At Age 70)

“She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend,” Nicks told Vulture.

“When I think about Taylor Swift‘s song ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’ and the line ‘you always have been,’ it was like, that was Christine and I. We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other,” the 75-year-old singer-songwriter continued. “Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

Nicks also revealed McVie was the inspiration behind some of the band’s most popular hits. “Christine was the pop star. She wrote all those really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs. What would happen is we’d have to take the songs out, like we did when she actually retired for 18 years. We couldn’t re-create those songs. So we became a much more hard-rock band,” she said.