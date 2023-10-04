Eric Adams Seeks To Suspend NYC’s ‘Right To Shelter’ Status Amid Raging Migrant Crisis

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams is moving to temporarily revoke the city’s “right-to-shelter” status as the surge of incoming migrants has pushed the city to its brink, according to a statement from Adams on Tuesday.

Adams asked a judge on Tuesday to suspend New York City’s “right-to-shelter” mandate, a law that required the city to house anyone seeking shelter, such as homeless people or asylum seekers, according to the statement. Adams has previously touted New York City’s right-to-shelter status, but his language has dramatically changed in the last year as the city has cared for more than 120,000 migrants with 10,000 more on the way each month. (RELATED: Dem Mayor To Travel To Latin America To Discourage Migrants From Coming To His Sanctuary City)

“With more than 122,700 asylum seekers having come through our intake system since the spring of 2022, and projected costs of over $12 billion for three years, it is abundantly clear that the status quo cannot continue,” Adams said in the statement. “We must be flexible to respond to this crisis effectively and continue to lead with the compassion and care we have consistently shown those arriving here.”

“The city we knew — we’re about to lose,” says Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams on the illegal immigrants flooding the self-proclaimed sanctuary city. “This issue will destroy New York City.”pic.twitter.com/yRZ3M2Q8ke — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2023

“For more than a year now, New York City has shouldered the burden of this national crisis largely alone,” Adams said.

Adams is also expected visit to Latin America this week, where he plans to tell migrants not to come to New York City. Adams will visit Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico and the Darien Gap in Panama over the course of his four-day trip.

Adams has issued increasingly urgent warnings that New York City is beyond capacity and that incoming migrants should stay away. The city has been forced to make 5% budget cuts to all programs and services and is expected to spend $7 billion by the end of the fiscal year to address the crisis, according to the statement.

“Never in my life have I had a problem that I didn’t see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this,” Adams said in September. “This issue will destroy New York City.”

Adams did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

