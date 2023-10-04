Japan Made A 15-Foot ‘Transformers’ Suit For Space Exploration, And I Want One So Bad

I’ve already told my wife … this is what I want for Christmas.

Japanese engineers have developed a 3.5-ton “Transformers”-style robot suit that is based off a character from a massively popular animation series, and they’re hoping to use it for both space exploration and in emergency situations.

Tsubame Industries, which is a start-up based out of Tokyo, created the 4.5-meter-tall (14.8-feet), four-wheeled Archax robot, being influenced by “Mobile Suit Gundam” from the 1970s Japanese television show of the same name.

The $3 million (£2.5 million) robot, which is named after the avian dinosaur archaeopteryx, has cockpit monitors that pull in images from cameras that are featured on the exterior, allowing the pilot to maneuver both the arms and hands with joysticks that are located inside the torso.

Man, this thing is so cool — now if only I had a spare $3 million sitting around.

It’s pretty dope too, because this robot has two different modes. On one end, you can have it in “robot mode” with it sitting (or should I say standing) upright, while on the other, you have “vehicle mode” that goes up to a speed of 10 km (6 miles) per hour.

God, just imagine owning this thing.

I personally would never have it in “vehicle mode,” for the simple fact that I can use my, well, vehicle. It would constantly be a robot.

Unless … unless, we turn these things into blatant transformers.

Then we’re talking!

That way, we’ve got a vehicle, a robot and it transforms in a bad ass way — sounds like the perfect three-in-one deal. (RELATED: Several Large Asteroids Are Firing Towards Earth)

Tsubame Industries, instead of “Mobile Suit Gundam,” create “Optimus Prime.”

Now that’s worth $3 million. Swag!