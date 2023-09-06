Several Large Asteroids Are Firing Towards Earth

Hurricanes and 50-foot creatures and asteroids, oh my!

I’ve recently been covering some crazy stuff. Well, crazier than usual (let’s also throw the diarrhea-covered airplane in there as well), and here we go again.

Multiple large asteroids are heading towards Earth.

A total of five asteroids, with one of them being as large as a house and two being compared to an airplane, will speed past Earth between Sept. 6-12, according to NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard.

Labeled JA5, the house-sized asteroid will be the first to get close to the planet, passing by Sept. 6. It will be coming within 3.17 million miles of our world. JA5 was first observed in 2021. The asteroid is an astounding 59 feet in size, according to NASA, which is why it has drawn comparisons to a house.

Five asteroids, one as large as a house and two each the size of an airplane, will fly past Earth between Sept. 6 and Sept. 12, according to NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard. https://t.co/xk7ZXIGPk5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 6, 2023

A couple of days later on Sept. 8, two more asteroids will zoom past Earth. One asteroid, named QC5, is the size of a plane at around 83 feet. The other, GE, is the size of a bus at 26 feet. First observed in 2023, QC5 will be 2.53 million miles from the planet, while GE (first observed in 2020) will be within 3,560,000 miles, per NASA’s Asteroid Watch.

The second asteroid that’s the size of an airplane is called QF6 (first discovered in 2023) and comes in at 68 feet. That big boy will be flying past the planet Sept. 10. This particular asteroid will be getting the closest to Earth, coming within 1.65 million miles, NASA’s Asteroid Watch shows.

Lastly, RT2 is the size of a bus and will be speeding past our world Sept. 12. Coming in at 25 feet, the asteroid (first discovered in 2020) will be 2,620,000 miles from the Earth. (RELATED: Tropical Storm Lee Officially Forms In Atlantic, Expected To Become ‘Extremely Dangerous Hurricane’)

And thank the heavens, none of them pose a legitimate threat.

I don’t need these problems:

What it would look like if the largest asteroid in the solar system collided with planet earth. pic.twitter.com/3xOuMDRbIw — Lattu (@lattu20304050) August 31, 2023

I don’t want that smoke.