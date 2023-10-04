J.C. Jackson Reunites With Patriots Following Arrest Warrant

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading troubled cornerback J.C. Jackson back to the New England Patriots after benching him following a September arrest warrant, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jackson in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, in September after he failed to appear for a probationary hearing. Jackson started his career with the Patriots.

The Chargers signed Jackson to a $82.5 million deal in 2022. They’ll now be sending him back to New England for a late round pick swap, per Rapoport.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources: The #Patriots are trading for #Chargers CB JC Jackson. A reunion! The compensation is a swap of late-round picks. Back where he started. pic.twitter.com/7h0A7iJcJS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

The Chargers will cover much of the $12 million that remains of Jackson’s guaranteed contract, sources told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Chargers are paying the majority of J.C. Jackson’s $12 million guaranteed salary to facilitate the deal, I’m told. They move on from a player who didn’t fit and the #Patriots get immediate help with rookie Christian Gonzalez likely out for the season per @RapSheet. https://t.co/YwPwU45MxY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2023

New England made the move to bring Jackson back after losing rookie corner Christian Gonzalez to a torn labrum, per Rapoport. (RELATED: Man Who Helped Design Iconic Packers ‘G’ Logo Dead At 83)

Jackson enjoyed great success with the Patriots. He recorded 25 interceptions in four seasons with New England, earning himself the nickname “Mr. Int.” He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and won Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

It is unknown at this time if the September warrant issued for Jackson is still active. The Daily Caller reached out to the North Attleboro Police Department for clarification but did not receive an answer before publication.