California Male Nanny Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting 16 Boys

A Southern California male nanny identified as Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting 16 young boys under his care and exposing another boy to child sexual abuse material, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

Zakrzewski, 34, from Costa Mesa, California, was taken into custody in May 2019 after a couple reported to the Laguna Beach police that he had inappropriately touched their son. A number of other alleged victims came forward following the initial report. Zakrzewski faced 34 felony charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, and was found guilty on all counts by jury, according to AP.

A male nanny who worked for families across Southern California was convicted of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care and showing another boy child pornography, prosecutors saidhttps://t.co/hm80kXLtjv — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) October 4, 2023

The victims’ ages ranged from two to 12 years old, the outlet reported. Zakrzewski’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17, where he faces 690 years to life plus eight years in prison, according to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. (RELATED: FBI Discovers Satanic Pedophile Cult Almost 2 Years After Arresting Gun Suspect)

“These young boys were forced to endure unimaginable terror as a result of the ultimate betrayal by a babysitter,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement.

On his website, Zakrzewski described himself as a “manny,” emphasizing he not only took care of children but also aimed to provide a fun “buddy” experience for them, according to the outlet.