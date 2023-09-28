FBI Discovers Satanic Pedophile Cult Almost 2 Years After Arresting Gun Suspect

A series of investigations have unearthed a sinister online group, named 764, linked to a Satanic pedophile extortion cult, two years after an arrest on gun charges, The Guardian reported Thursday.

Angel Almeida, 23, was initially arrested in November 2021, with subsequent charges related to child exploitation and enticement of minors added in February. The FBI’s probe into Almeida’s disturbing social media posts led to the discovery of the group, which is believed to be an offshoot of the Order of Nine Angels (O9A), a worldwide Satanist group, according to The Guardian.

The FBI issued a public notice on September 12, warning of 764’s activities, which include deliberately targeting minors on messaging platforms to “extort them into recording or live-streaming acts of self-harm and producing child sexual abuse material.”

The group is known to “use threats, blackmail, and manipulation” to achieve its goals and operates on various platforms, including Roblox, Discord, Twitch, Soundcloud, and Telegram, the outlet noted.

The FBI's warning highlighted the group's evolution and formation of subgroups under different names, such as 676, CVLT, Court, Kaskar, Harm Nation, Leak Society, and H3ll. The members of these groups seek to "gain notoriety and rise in status within their groups" by exploiting minors. The FBI has urged the public to exercise caution when posting personal content online and to be vigilant about the warning signs of self-harm or suicidal ideations.

Almeida, who faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted, has his trial scheduled for Dec. 4.