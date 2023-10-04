‘I’ll Kill You’: Celebrity Chef Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Man With Bat During ‘Road Rage Incident,’ Police Say

Police arrested a celebrity chef for allegedly attacking someone in Boca Raton, Florida, following a “road rage incident” in March, according to the affidavit cited by a local outlet.

Ralph Pagano, 55, has appeared in cooking shows across the country, including as the runner-up in season one of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen.” He was arrested following a “road rage incident” that allegedly involved him threatening a father and his child with a baseball bat, WPBF reported. Although the incident allegedly happened in March, Pagano was arrested Monday and was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail, according to Boca News Now.

Pagano, who owns the popular restaurant chain Naked Taco, was driving a black Tesla when he cut off a man driving his child to school, Boca News Now reported, citing the probable cause affidavit from the Boca Raton Police Department. (RELATED: Video Shows Machete-Wielding Driver Swinging At Man In ‘Road Rage Incident,’ Police Say)

The father allegedly slammed on his brakes before honking at the Tesla. Pagano allegedly began yelling at the father, who then flipped him off, according to the outlet. Pagano allegedly stuck a baseball bat out of his window and into the father’s car, shouting, “I’ll kill you!” Boca News Now reported.

The Miami chef is accused of thrusting his bat into the window of the car in an alleged attempt to hurt the driver. The father claimed the bat nearly missed him but struck his child in the head, according to Local 10. The child in question was not hurt.

An eyewitness at the scene told officers he “fully believed that the Tesla driver was actually attempting to hurt the victim,” Local 10 reported. Pagano allegedly “denied ever having a baseball bat or using it to threaten or hurt anyone” when questioned by authorities.

Police compiled enough evidence for probable cause and issued a warrant for Pagano’s arrest, Local 10 reported. He is facing a charge of “assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.”

He has since bonded out of Palm Beach County Jail, according to Local 10.