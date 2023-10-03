Video Shows Machete-Wielding Driver Swinging At Man In ‘Road Rage Incident,’ Police Say

A man was arrested after he wielded a machete and attacked another man due to a road rage incident Friday, according to Miami Springs Police.

The suspect, 61-year-old Luis Ruiz-Herrera, exited his vehicle apparently armed with a machete and approached the victim, who was sitting in traffic on his motor scooter, according to police.

“The victim was able to dismount his motor scooter in time and retreat backwards as Ruiz-Herrera closed the gap between them,” the police report states. “Ruiz-Herrera swung the machete at the victim making contact with the left side of his face.”

“The crime stemmed from a road rage incident and was caught on video by a third party motorist who was also in traffic, directly behind the scooter,” police added.

A motorist directly behind the victim caught the incident on video. Ruiz-Herrera reportedly fled the scene immediately after, police said.

The Miami Springs Detective Bureau identified and located the man shortly after the incident by his license plate number, caught by the dash cam video. Additionally, the victim identified him from a photo lineup, according to WSVN.

Ruiz-Herrera was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the police statement. (RELATED: Video Shows Reportedly Armed Philadelphia Motorcyclist Bashing In Rear Windshield Of Car With Kids In Backseat)

The incident reportedly started because of a verbal argument after someone cut somebody off, Miami Springs Police Chief Armando Guzman told Local 10 News.

“It could have cut his head off, it could have at least cut an artery and he would have bled out really fast,” Guzman said.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, right?” he told the outlet. “With all the years I’ve been doing this, it’s gotten to a point where nothing really surprises me anymore, but when you see it live like that, it is, it’s just like, it’s surreal, it’s happening.”

Detectives located Ruiz-Herrera at his home, where he expressed remorse and reportedly admitted to the crime, according to WSVN. He reportedly stated he wielded the machete because he believed the victim had said something disrespectful about his mother.