Dem Rep Slams Gaetz For Removing McCarthy … After Voting To Remove McCarthy

Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky tweeted Tuesday a video of himself attacking Rep. Gaetz and “the extremist MAGA Republicans” for removing Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the Speakership.

“Matt Gaetz and the extremist Republicans just voted to end Kevin McCarthy’s speakership—this is unprecedented,” wrote McGarvey. However, McGarvey himself did not vote in favor of the same proposition, a motion to vacate the Speakership, alongside the same “the extremist MAGA Republicans.”

He did not reveal this fact in his video denouncing Gaetz and others. The final vote roll call showed 208 Democrats, McGarvey among them, and eight Republicans voted to oust the Speaker. (RELATED: Trump Addresses Calls For Him To Be The Next House Speaker)

Instead of working to do our jobs and pass a full budget for the American people, Matt Gaetz and the extremist Republicans just voted to end Kevin McCarthy’s speakership—this is unprecedented. Let’s talk about what this means going forward ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3TYgSJbhan — Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) October 3, 2023

McGarvey in the video called the resolution to remove McCarthy “unprecedented” and that he “took no joy in the Republican dysfunction we’re seeing.”

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy tells colleagues he will not run again for speaker, putting the gavel up for grabs after his stunning ouster. https://t.co/XAisPKWuAA — The Associated Press (@AP) October 3, 2023

McCarthy’s ouster from the Speakership was a historic first in American history, The Associated Press reported. Following the defeat, McCarthy announced that he would not run for the Speakership again.