Machete Wielding Teacher Reportedly Gets New Gig

A couple of months ago a New York City professor allegedly threatened to chop a New York Post reporter with a machete and apparently held the machete to the reporter’s neck. Well, that woman has a new teaching gig, per the New York Post.

Shellyne Rodriguez, a former professor at Hunter College and the School of Visual Arts, appears to be teaching a sculpting class at Cooper Union in the East Village, according to the New York Post.

I don’t want to ruin this woman’s life or make her suffer without a job, but I sincerely hope she passes a psych evaluation before teaching in front of students.

