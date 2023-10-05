EXCLUSIVE: Dad’s One Simple Question Continually Stumps Radical Transgender Activists

Child advocate Billboard Chris told the Daily Caller that one simple question continually stumps transgender activists at protests.

Chris Elston is known for attending protests wearing a sign around his neck that reads, “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers.” Elston has suffered multiple attacks for his opinion against puberty blockers, which he characterizes as, “the biggest child abuse scandal in modern medicine history.” (RELATED: Crowd Protesting Anti-Puberty Blocker Activist Doesn’t Seem To Realize He’s Standing Right In Front Of Them)

The video shows Elston asking a group of activists, “What is a trans kid?” and being met with silence.

“I’ve asked this question of thousands of trans activists. None can tell me,” Elston said in an exclusive sit-down interview with the Daily Caller.

“Not one person here is willing to have a conversation about what a trans kid is,” Elston says in the video. “Kids are being turned into anorgasmic, lifelong pharmaceutical patients. Or why we should be giving children chemical castration, drugs that leave them infertile.”

In another clip, Elston asks a person wearing a transgender flag, “You think a 13-year-old can consent to going on opposite sex hormones which don’t belong in her body?”

He is met with silence from the activist.

“Anyone care to tell me why we should be cutting the body parts off of children? A lot of you probably don’t even believe that’s happening right. So nothing to say, right?”