Celebrities Are Dealing With Major Bed Bug Issues At Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities are being cautioned about the bed bug infestation currently plaguing Paris as A-listers flock to the city to attend Paris Fashion Week, an expert tells TMZ.

In addition to having to deal with the bed bugs during their stay, celebrities have to take extra measures to ensure they don’t unknowingly transport the insects back to the U.S. when they leave, TMZ reported Thursday, citing the National Pest Management Association’s senior public affairs VP, Dr. Jim Fredericks.

them bedbugs catching free flights around the world after paris fashion week pic.twitter.com/J2pmTIoxiM — hc (@hirsicouture) October 2, 2023

Bed bugs are highly capable of latching onto fabric or other personal items, the board-certified entomologist told the outlet. He said he believes the possibility of a bed bug spread is high as Paris Fashion Week comes to a close.

The stars who are staying in Paris might inadvertently become carriers of the pesky bugs, Fredericks continued, which would result in a very unwelcome spread or infestation.

Fredericks advised any celebrities who have attended fashion shows as part of Paris Fashion Week 2023, or have stayed in accommodations in Paris hotels, to do a very intense inspection of their luggage and bedding. He said even the highest-end, 5-star hotels have been affected by the bed bug infestation in the area.

In addition to closely investigating their luggage, clothing and personal items in search of living bed bugs, Fredericks advised celebrities to look out for exoskeletons or fecal spots. He went as far as suggesting luggage should be stored outside of the bedroom. (RELATED: Video Shows Reality Show Contestant With Ticks On His Genitalia)

Fredericks also noted visitors departing Paris should thoroughly wash their clothes and dry them on a high heat setting to help destroy the bed bugs.

Celebrities such as Andie MacDowell, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Cindy Bruna, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, Elle Fanning and Eva Longoria have all attended 2023’s festivities, according to ABC News.