Hall Of Fame Linebacker Dick Butkus Dead At 80

Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker and actor Dick Butkus died at his home in Malibu, California, at the age of 80, according to an announcement shared Thursday.

Butkus died peacefully in his sleep at his residence, according to a statement by the Butkus family.

“The Butkus family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California,” the statement read. “The Butkus family is gathering with Dick’s wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support.”

Butkus was selected third overall in 1965 by the Chicago Bears out of the University of Illinois, where he recorded back-to-back All-American seasons.

Butkus went on to have a legendary nine-season NFL career in which he made eight straight Pro-Bowl teams, was selected to six All-NFL teams, and landed a spot in the Hall of Fame. Butkus tallied an impressive 22 interceptions and 27 fumble recoveries across his legendary defensive career.

“There’s only one thing I’ve ever wanted to do: Play pro football. Everyone seems to be made for something,” Butkus said, according to the NFL Hall of Fame. “I’ve always felt that playing football was the thing I was supposed to do. I love the game.”

After his fruitful pro-football career, Butkus pursued an impressive and varied acting career appearing in shows such as “My Two Dads” and “Hang Time.” Butkus also appeared in popular movies such as “The Last Boy Scout,” and “Any Given Sunday.”

“Dick Butkus was a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL’s all-time greats,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Thursday. “Dick’s intuition, toughness, athleticism made him the model linebacker whose name will forever be linked to the position and the Chicago Bears.”