LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. Diagnosed With Rare Brain Cancer

Greg Brooks Jr., who is a safety for the LSU Tigers football team, underwent surgery last month to remove a tumor from his brain. Now, the 22-year-old has been diagnosed with a rare brain cancer.

Brooks has medulloblastoma, which affects anywhere between 350-500 people in the United States annually and is most common in children, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The college football player’s Sept. 20 surgery to remove the tumor — found between his cerebellum and brainstem — was a success. However, his speech and communication abilities have been affected, according to Our Lady of the Lake Health’s Dr. Catherine O’Neal via ESPN.

O’Neal also said there is no evidence that the cancer has spread.

“Although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation,” said O’Neal in a statement. “The surgery was successful in removing the tumor, and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread.

“As he begins rehab in the coming weeks, Greg’s family and care team will determine a treatment plan in collaboration with nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer. He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle.”

The Brooks family, LSU Athletics, and Our Lady of the Lake Health announced today that Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, medulloblastoma. Please support the Greg Brooks Jr. Victory Fund as he continues to battle. https://t.co/TUElsbDAIf pic.twitter.com/FJYNIo5Lkj — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2023

More about Greg Brooks Jr.’s diagnosis and the fund to help cover expenses resulting from his illnesshttps://t.co/Puvj2Jnhzf pic.twitter.com/9uaT0mv2yw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2023

Please continue to keep No. 3 and his entire family in your prayers 💛 pic.twitter.com/Qgdbk7e8qZ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2023

A team captain for LSU, Brooks made appearances in the Tigers’ first two games of the season before missing the Sept. 16 contest against Mississippi State for what was later labeled a “medical emergency” by head coach Brian Kelly. Last month, Kelly said that Brooks was experiencing vertigo earlier in the year and once again felt dizziness, which triggered the MRI that found the tumor.

The Greg Brooks Victory Fund was set up by LSU, where fans and supporters can make contributions to assist with the medical expenses of Brooks.

“Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all,” said Brooks’ family in a statement. “He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements.

“We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans. Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior! Please continue to keep No. 3, and our entire family, in your prayers.” (RELATED: Calgary Flames Assistant GM Chris Snow Left With ‘Catastrophic Brain Injury’ After Suffering Cardiac Arrest)

A native of Harvey, Louisiana, Brooks played three years for the Arkansas Razorbacks, starting all 31 games for the university prior to making a transfer to LSU. In 2022, he started 13 of 14 contests for the Tigers, tallying 66 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and he also had five passes defended.