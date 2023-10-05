REPORT: $40 Million Lawsuit Filed In Case Involving Flo Rida’s Injured Child

Alexis Adams, the mother of famous rapper Flo Rida’s child, is reportedly suing a construction company and a window installation company for a total of $40 million after her son fell from an apartment window.

Adams filed documents in court alleging the two companies, along a number of other companies mentioned in the suit, are responsible for her son’s fall from the fifth-story window of their New Jersey apartment, TMZ reported Thursday. Adams is blaming the companies for allegedly installing “incorrect sized guards” on the windows, which she reportedly believes failed to prevent her son from plunging 50 feet to the concrete below.

Their six-year-old son, Zohar, was seriously injured in the incident, which took place in March. Zohar was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The little boy was placed in the intensive care unit and was later seen in a full-body cast as a result of his injuries, TMZ reported. Zohar’s condition was so serious that he had to learn how to walk all over again, according to the outlet.

Doctors reportedly told Adams it was a miracle he survived a fall from that height.

Adams said she is willing to settle the lawsuit but would not be willing to do so unless she receives a $40 million payout for the traumatic accident, according to TMZ.

The court documents allegedly didn’t indicate any immediate interest to settle the lawsuit by any of the companies that were named. Flo Rida is not part of the suit, according to TMZ.