Ex-Gynecologist Accused Of Sexual Assault By Hundreds Of Women Found Dead Ahead Of Trial

George Tyndall, the former University of Southern California (USC) campus gynecologist accused of sexual assault by hundreds of women, was found dead in his home on Wednesday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Tyndall, 76, faced more than two dozen criminal counts of sexual misconduct from 2009 to 2016 at the university’s student health center. He had pleaded not guilty in 2019 and was out on bond, awaiting a trial date, according to the AP.

A close friend reportedly discovered Tyndall’s body in his Los Angeles residence after he failed to respond to her calls. Tyndall’s attorney, Leonard Levine, stated there was “no evidence of foul play or suicide.” Tyndall was set to appear in court later in October to schedule his trial.

“He’s always maintained his innocence,” Levine remarked, per the AP.

Tyndall was initially charged with 35 felony counts in 2019, but this number later dropped to 27. These charges included 18 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and nine counts of sexual battery by fraud, related to 16 former patients, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Ex-Gynecologist Who Sexually Abused 200+ Patients Receives Sentencing)

The Los Angeles Times’ 2018 investigation first brought to light allegations against Tyndall, revealing complaints of sexual misconduct at USC dating back to the 1990s. Tyndall, who served the university for nearly 30 years, was suspended in 2016 following a nurse’s report to a rape crisis center, according to the AP.

He resigned quietly with a significant payout in 2017, the outlet reported. In 2021, USC agreed to pay out over $1.1 billion in settlements to Tyndall’s alleged victims, the AP reported.

While hundreds reported their allegations, many cases either fell outside the 10-year statute of limitations or lacked sufficient evidence for prosecution. If convicted, Tyndall could have faced up to 64 years in prison, the outlet noted.