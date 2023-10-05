Activist Seems Upset That Pedophiles May Get The Death Penalty In Florida

Back in April, the Florida Senate unanimously passed a bill that would allow the death penalty for child rape.

Sounds fine, right? Well, Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik recently shared a post from one activist who expressed fear that transgender people may be killed under this new law.

“The amount of people not understanding this is going to be used to kill trans and queer people is making me lose my mind,” a transgender activist tweeted.

Is she saying that trans and queer people are pedophiles? That’s not always the case, but it seems like that’s the argument this person is making. Yikes.

