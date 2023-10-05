Rishi Sunak Says People Shouldn’t Be ‘Bullied’ Into Believing Transgenderism

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said during a Conservative Party conference Oct. 4 that people should not be “bullied” into buying into transgender ideology.

During his closing speech, Sunak affirmatively said “a man is a man and a woman is a woman,” video shared by the BBC shows.

“We shouldn’t get bullied” into believing that “people can be any sex they want to be” “A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense,” PM Rishi Sunak says Follow live https://t.co/mzLat7SSy5 pic.twitter.com/E37vMX7wJM — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 4, 2023

“We shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be – they can’t,” Sunak said. “A man is a man and a woman is a woman. That’s just common sense.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dad’s One Simple Question Continually Stumps Radical Transgender Activists)

U.K. Health Secretary Steve Barclay proposed a plan in early October that would, among other things, bar transgender patients from receiving care in male- and female-only wards in English hospitals.

Sunak seemed to touch on the proposal during his speech, telling conference-goers “it … shouldn’t be controversial for parents to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships. Patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women.”