Trump To Endorse Jim Jordan For House Speaker

Former President Donald Trump will endorse Republican Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid for speaker of the House, Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas posted on Twitter.

“Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race,” Nehls posted on Twitter Thursday evening. “He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.” (RELATED: Kristi Noem Reveals The Candidate She Thinks Has An ‘80% Chance’ Of Becoming Next Speaker)

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House Tuesday in a 216-210 vote, with eight Republicans joining 208 Democrats in voting for a motion to vacate the chair.

Jordan currently chairs the House Judiciary Committee and that committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and was designated as one of the leaders of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden alongside Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jason Smith of Missouri by then-Speaker McCarthy Sept. 12.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana is also running to succeed McCarthy.

Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

