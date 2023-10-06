27-Minute Phone Call Between Trevor Bauer And His Sexual Abuse Accuser Released

A phone call lasting a little over 27 minutes that took place between former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer and sexual abuse accuser Lindsey Hill — who claims Bauer punched her while the two were having rough sex — has been released, according to Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff.

Earlier this week, both Bauer and Hill decided to settle their lawsuits against one another, which now allows each side to publicly talk about their side of their story. The phone call between Bauer and Hill was recorded May 22, 2021 by the Pasadena Police Department in collaboration with Hill and then published online Thursday by the website Legal Affairs and Trials.

“I really do appreciate all your sweet messages and stuff and, like, they do make me better. … The thing for me is, like, it’s kind of like blurry for me, obviously, because I was like coming out of, like, in and out of consciousness. So I did ask you to hit me?” Hill questioned Bauer during the call.

Sitting next to Hill throughout the conversation with Bauer were two officers, according to Legal Affairs and Trials.

“Yeah,” Bauer said in response after briefly pausing.

Hill then asked, “I’m trying to wrap my head around it because obviously, like, I’m in a lot of pain, and I don’t remember, like, specifically asking you to, like, hit me. Like, did you mean to hit me that hard?” according to the recording.

“No, and like, that’s why it’s confusing. I didn’t feel like I hit you that hard, you know? And certainly, like, I tried telling you multiple times, ‘Do you want to stop? Are you OK?’ And, like, you said to keep going. So I just was trying to follow your lead on it,” Bauer answered.

Adding she was hospitalized, Hill spoke with Bauer about “boundaries” and how she didn’t want a “free for all.”

“We, like, checked multiple times about having a safe word and, like, and all that, like, I thought that it was, like — I thought you were OK,” Bauer responded. “I would check multiple times like, ‘Hey are you OK? You want to stop or not?’ You said no. So, like, I was — that was kinda my way of, like, trying to make sure that we weren’t crossing any boundaries.”

After the litigation was dropped, Bauer released an alleged text message conversation that happened between Hill and an unknown acquaintance, with Hill allegedly pointing out that Bauer’s “Net worth is $51 mil,” with the other individual allegedly saying back, “bitch you better secure the bag.” (RELATED: ‘Take His Money’: Former MLB Pitcher Reveals Rape Accuser’s Alleged Texts Following Settlement)

In a text conversation with a friend, Hill also allegedly said, “need daddy to choke me out,” and that she was planning on “Being an absolute whore to try and get in on his $51 million,” according to Bauer’s video.

Throughout the process, Bauer maintained that the rough sex between the two was consensual, Legal Affairs and Trials reported.