Biden’s Approval Sinks To Lowest Point In Over A Year: POLL

President Biden Meets With His Cancer Cabinet At The White House

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Reagan Reese White House Correspondent
President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has sunk to 40.5%, its lowest since August 2022, according to a Friday Real Clear Politics (RCP) poll.

The last time Biden’s approval rating was this low in an RCP poll was Aug. 17, 2022. Since August 2022, Biden’s approval rating has not sunk below 41%, which occurred in December 2022, according to RCP.

Before August 2022, the president’s approval rating hit a year-low of 37.1% on July 22, 2022, RCP data shows.

Americans are becoming more concerned about the 80-year-old president’s age: 77% of Americans believe Biden is too old to run the country effectively, according to a recent poll. At least 73% of Americans also believe the president is too old to run in 2024, a Monday poll from The Wall Street Journal shows.

The president has recently slipped up during several events, which has increased concerns about his age. During a fundraiser event in September, Biden misremembered how many grandchildren he has three times. At a campaign reception in early September, Biden told donors a story about why he decided to run for president, and then he repeated the story minutes later, nearly word for word. (RELATED: ‘Treated Like A Toddler’: Biden Complained About Aides’ Response After Gaffe In Ukraine, Book Claims)
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Despite rising concerns, Biden defended himself, his age and his fitness as president during a Labor Day speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Someone said, ‘You know, that Biden, he’s getting old,’” Biden said during the speech.

“Well, guess what. Guess what … the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom,” the president continued. “I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what. I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”