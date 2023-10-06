Biden’s Approval Sinks To Lowest Point In Over A Year: POLL

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has sunk to 40.5%, its lowest since August 2022, according to a Friday Real Clear Politics (RCP) poll.

The last time Biden’s approval rating was this low in an RCP poll was Aug. 17, 2022. Since August 2022, Biden’s approval rating has not sunk below 41%, which occurred in December 2022, according to RCP.

Before August 2022, the president’s approval rating hit a year-low of 37.1% on July 22, 2022, RCP data shows.

Americans are becoming more concerned about the 80-year-old president’s age: 77% of Americans believe Biden is too old to run the country effectively, according to a recent poll. At least 73% of Americans also believe the president is too old to run in 2024, a Monday poll from The Wall Street Journal shows.

Despite rising concerns, Biden defended himself, his age and his fitness as president during a Labor Day speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Someone said, ‘You know, that Biden, he’s getting old,’” Biden said during the speech.

“Well, guess what. Guess what … the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom,” the president continued. “I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what. I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”