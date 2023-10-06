LA Elementary School Coach Charged After Allegedly Molesting At Least 6 Kids: REPORT

An after-school elementary football coach and disabled students’ aide was charged after allegedly molesting at least six boys, according to multiple reports.

Pedro Antonio Tellez, 29, who coached football and other sports at a Glendale elementary school, will face eight felony counts of lewd acts upon a minor (14 and younger), according to KTLA. Tellez was employed at John Muir Elementary School and worked as a coach for the One Glendale After School Youth Sports Program and Summer Day Camp Program.

On October 3, #GlendalePD arrested 29-year-old Pedro Antonio Tellez of Sylmar for allegedly inappropriately touching two minors at John Muir Elementary School. He’s facing felony charges of Lewd Acts on a Minor Under the Age of 14 years (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RTlsBcS48r — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) October 4, 2023

The parents of two children came forward and said their children were touched inappropriately at the elementary school, the Glendale Police Department said in a video on Twitter. Tellez was arrested Oct. 3. He was put on administrative leave from the school, where he’d worked since March, according to ABC 7.

“Those we entrust with our children should be beacons of support and guidance, providing a safe and nurturing environment where our children can learn and grow,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement cited by KTLA. “It’s heartbreaking and deeply disturbing when someone entrusted with such a role, and especially someone acting as a guardian to such a vulnerable group of children, chooses to violate the sacred trust that exists between educators, students and their families. We will not tolerate such despicable acts within our community.”

An investigation into Tellez's alleged actions revealed the man had had multiple victims between 2018 and 2023, according to the outlet.

Authorities’ investigation into the matter found Tellez was “touching [the victims] inappropriately and with a sexual intent,” according to KTLA. Officials have reportedly suggested there are more victims who have come forward.

Tellez pleaded not guilty during a Thursday arraignment, according to NBC News.