Rand Paul Weighs In On The One Candidate That Should Be Speaker

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul weighed in Friday on who the next Speaker of the House should be.

Paul threw his support behind Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who has vowed not to support funding Ukraine should he be elected.

“There are big differences in the race for Speaker regarding fiscal responsibility and aid to Ukraine,” Paul tweeted. “We need to stop funding other country’s wars and fix our fiscal mess. One candidate for Speaker agrees.”

“If I were voting for Speaker, @Jim_Jordan would have my enthusiastic vote.” (RELATED: Trump Says He’d Accept The House Speakership Temporarily)

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is also running for the Speakership along with Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern. The Oklahoma lawmaker is the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, which develops policies for the House Republican Conference to consider.

Jordan told reporters Wednesday he is “against” passing an aid package for Ukraine.

“The most pressing issue on Americans’ minds is not Ukraine,” Jordan said, according to NPR. “It is the border situation, and it’s crime on the streets. And everybody knows that. So let’s address those.” Jordan has voted against Ukraine funding since the war began.

Scalise, meanwhile, voted for the $300 million in aid last week along with $40 billion in funding for Ukraine in 2022.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker on Tuesday after several Republicans led by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz voted alongside Democrats to vacate the chair, alleging McCarthy failed to keep his promises.