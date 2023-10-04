‘Why Are You Smarter Than Jim Jordan?’: Brian Kilmeade Lashes Out Against GOP Rep Who Ousted McCarthy

Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade lashed out against Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett in a Wednesday morning interview on “Fox and Friends” after the congressman voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

Kilmeade said the eight Republicans “targeted Kevin McCarthy” and “[sided] with every Democrat” despite the ousted speaker’s “96% approval rating.” Burchett casted doubt on McCarthy’s high approval rating, telling Kilmeade that maybe he should “ask the people” instead. The congressman emphasized that he “works for the people in the 2nddistrict of Tennessee” and that American citizens are “tired” of trillion-dollar spending bills.

“The buck stops somewhere, and in the House of Representatives, it stops at the speaker’s office. And that’s not happening,” Burchett told Kilmeade.

WATCH:

Kilmeade pushed back against Burchett, calling him a “ringleader in a circus lead by Matt Gaetz,” the Florida congressman who spearheaded the initiative to oust McCarthy.

“If Matt Gaetz didn’t stand up, you weren’t gonna challenge him. You know that,” Kilmeade said.

“I believe I would have,” Burchett retorted.

“Oh, come on,” Kilmeade said.

Kilmeade continued to challenge the congressman, saying that “one minute [he] was praying about it,” and the “next minute [he] would lead an insurgency.” Frustrated, Burchett blasted the Fox News co-host for interrupting him “every time [he tried] to make a point,” eventually saying that “America is gonna be better with new leadership.” (RELATED: ‘Would Have Sent Hunter Biden a Subpoena By Now’: Matt Gaetz Blasts McCarthy On Impeachment, Says He’s ‘Not Serious’)

Burchett named House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, Texas Rep. Roger Williams and Tennessee Rep. Mark Green as potential House speakers. Kilmeade asked if the congressman would be satisfied with former House speakers John Boehner or Paul Ryan, who Burchett characterized as “RINOs,” or “Republicans in Name Only.”

“They all supported Kevin McCarthy, including the most conservative guy you know, Jim Jordan,” Kilmeade said. “Why are you smarter than Jim Jordan and the 210 plus Republicans?”

“And why are you smarter than me? You’re condemning me because I stand up on my own and that’s what I do,” Burchett fired back.

Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday evening that he will not run again for House speaker.