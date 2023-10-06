Rescue Attempts Fail To Save Life Of Man Stuck In Corn Feed Silo

An elderly Wisconsin man who became stuck in a corn silo died Tuesday after attempts to save his life failed, according to local authorities.

Emergency crews were called to the silo in Brighton, Wisconsin, at 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports that the man was stuck inside the silo, Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) stated in a report.

“KFRD personnel arrived within minutes and joined Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies in quickly initiating life-saving efforts to resuscitate the unresponsive man that was initially located buried under corn silage contained within the silo,” according to the report. “Although every resource and every possible effort was made by the highly trained and equipped personnel on scene, it was unfortunate that the efforts to save the victim’s life were not successful.” (RELATED: Michigan Woman Gets Trapped In Outhouse Trying To Retrieve Apple Watch, Authorities Respond)

Efforts were then made to extract the elderly victim from a depth of nearly 100 feet inside the silo, according to KFRD. The operation was completed at 4:15 p.m.

It is unclear how the man, whose name has not been publicly released, became stuck in the silo, the KFRD report stated.

Locals responded to a KFRD Facebook post with words of sympathy for the man’s family and praise for the first responders who tried to save him.

“Thank You all, for your quick response to our friends farm and all of your efforts during this awful incident,” one local resident responded.

Another wrote, “Thank you to all the first responders who assisted. We are so sorry for the loss for his family, but also sorry to every first responder. Your job is incredibly emotional and stressful.”

The accident is currently pending review by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, according to the KFRD report.