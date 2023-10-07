‘We All Want UNITY’: GOP Rep Bows Out Of Speaker’s Race

Republican Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern announced that he will not be running for speaker of the House on Saturday.

The House voted to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House Tuesday after eight House Republicans joined 208 with Democrats, which was initiated by Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Hern previously received support from several Republicans in January during the speakership elections and considered running again now that the seat is vacant, but after consulting with all the members of the House Republican Conference, Hern has decided not to run for speaker of the House, according to a Dear Colleague letter. (RELATED: Here’s Who Could Succeed Kevin McCarthy As The Next Speaker Of The House)

“I’ve been on the phone 50+ hours with Republican members and what’s clear is we all want UNITY. I believe a three-man race for Speaker will create even more division and make it harder to elect a Speaker,” Hern tweeted.

“Following the results of the vote on Tuesday, many of you reached out to me encouraging me to run for Speaker of the House. I prayerfully considered those conversations, and over the past four days have carefully examined the question of who our next Speaker should be and whether I should announce my candidacy for the role,” Hern wrote in a letter.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan announced his run for speakership on Oct. 4. Former Republican President Donald Trump endorsed Jordan’s run for speaker of the House on Friday after previously hinting that day that he might run for speaker.

“I called, texted, or met in-person with all 221 members of the House Republican Conference, asking each member what they want to see in the next Speaker and how we can move forward as a Majority. The overwhelming response I heard from you is that we must unify and come out of this situation stronger as a Majority. While many of you emphasized the necessity for new blood in our leadership, the need for unity comes first and foremost,” Hern said in the letter.

Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise also announced his run for the speakership on Oct. 4.

McCarthy said he would not be running for the speaker of the House again on Tuesday.

Trump, Jordan, Hern and Scalise did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

