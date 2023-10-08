Viral Police Chief Joel Justice Womochil Allegedly Traded Incest Videos On Secret Social Media Account

A police chief social media influencer was recently exposed for his alleged involvement in trading incest videos on a secret social media account, along with alleged possession of a significant collection of child pornography.

Joel Justice Womochil, 38, a former police chief of Burns, Kansas, is facing 24 counts of alleged sexual exploitation of a child and 10 counts of aggravated internet trading of child pornography, the Daily Mail reported.

Womochil previously gained fame as a chief of police on Tiktok. His videos depicting life as a police officer, with some receiving over 600,000 views. He ran the depjustice account boasting 218,300 followers.

However, his purported double life came to light through an X (formerly Twitter) account, allegedly under the username “@ictbaddad.” The account’s profile picture reportedly featured an image known as “Pedobear,” which is reportedly associated with people involved in the pedophile community. The now-deleted X account included a bio which reportedly read, “38 w male looking 4 that special girl that was raised right and wants 2 continue the tradition. If u luv the little things In life message on Wire same name,” per the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Rep. Katie Porter Says The Term ‘Pedophile’ Brands Someone A Criminal Because Of Their Sexual Orientation)

Womochil assumed the role of police chief in Burns, a Kansas town of just 250, in February 2022. He resigned in early August 2022, citing the “best interest of me and this department.”

Womochil’s resignation was followed by his arrest on state charges related to the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material. The depth of his alleged involvement in unsettling activities, however, came to light when federal authorities filed charges against him Friday.