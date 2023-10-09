Hey America, Your History Just Changed Forever

It’s time to rewrite the history books, as it appears the Clovis First theory of human habitation in America is finally, officially, canceled (as of October 2023).

Prior to October 2023, almost any archaeologist working at a major U.S. institution would tell you that the human story of the U.S. started 13,000 years ago with the Clovis people, according to LiveScience. Researchers like Graham Hancock have been educating us for decades about the real story of human history in the U.S. But it took until this year for the powers behind Big Archaeology to admit their long-standing theory on human migration is utterly wrong.

Fossilized footprints found in White Sands National Park pushed our timeline back to at least 20,000 to 23,000 years ago. So, who were our ancient ancestors?

Wow. A Paleolithic archaeological site associated with some of the earliest hominid ancestors has been discovered in Greece thought to date back 700,00 years. This could push Greece’s history back by at least a quarter million years. Cue Graham Hancock! https://t.co/6OwIV2VuPM — Fred Black 🐏 🏈 🇺🇸 (@KnightErrant89) June 7, 2023

Evidence suggests the first Americans could have been a mishmash of north Siberians and East Asians. This would have been during the last ice age, or the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM), when the world looked very different to today. Ice sheets covered most of the northern U.S. Everything from our mountain ranges to our coasts was geographically different, so who knows what evidence of our habitation has been destroyed in the last 20,000 or more years? (RELATED: Archeologists Call Fun Police On Netflix Doc In Hilariously Hypocritical Letter)

But finally, we might have a pathway to uncovering this evidence. Now that Big Archaeology can no longer deny the depths of our history, we might finally be forced to reveal it.