EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Releases Ad In Support Of Jim Banks Senate Bid

Donald Trump Jr. will release a radio ad Monday in support of Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks, who is running for U.S. Senate.

The ad starts off with an audio clip of former President Donald Trump saying he believes Banks will be the next U.S. Senator for Indiana and then leads into Trump Jr. saying, Banks is the best person for the job. Trump Jr. then explains why he believes Banks should be elected to the Senate.

“This is Donald Trump Jr with an important message. My father and I have both endorsed Jim Banks for the United States Senate. Jim is a pro-Trump conservative, a fighter and one of President Trump’s strongest warriors against the swamp. Jim served our nation overseas in Afghanistan and will always fight to put America first. He’s been a leader on securing our border, standing up to China and ending wokeism in the military. When President Trump is back in the White House, he’s going to need proven warriors fighting for the America First agenda in the US Senate. So please support our good friend Jim Banks,” Trump Jr. says in the ad.

The radio ad is a nearly six-figure ad buy and begins Monday. The ad will run through November 5 and will be airing in the Indianapolis and Fort Wayne media markets. This is the first buy made in support of Banks by the American Leadership PAC. American Leadership PAC was originally formed by its Chief Strategist Andy Surabian in the fall of 2022 to support the political activities and policy agenda of Banks. The PAC has spent 7 figures on mail and digital ads to help elect numerous members of Congress in the 2022 cycle.

“The entire America First movement is united behind Jim Banks in his run for United States Senate in Indiana. Despite the lies being told by RINO self funders, Banks is the only true conservative fighter in this race. American Leadership PAC will do everything in its power to ensure Jim’s victory in both the primary and general election,” Surabian told the Caller before the ad was released. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Downright Evil’: Rep. Jim Banks Slams Biden Admin For Pulling Free School Lunches From Christian Kids In Need)

LISTEN TO THE AD HERE:



“There are few members of Congress who have fought harder to defend my father and protect our America First conservative values than Jim Banks. That’s why he has our full support in this race for Senate,” Trump Jr. told the Caller. (RELATED: Indiana Rep. Jim Banks Announces Senate Run)

Banks announced in January that he would run to replace Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who will vacate his seat in 2024.