Indiana Rep. Jim Banks Announces Senate Run

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks is running to fill the Senate seat that fellow Republican Mike Braun will vacate in 2024, he announced Tuesday.

“Radical socialist Democrats are trying to change America. But I won’t let them,” Banks said in a video declaring his candidacy. “I’ve been on the front lines fighting for America-first policies in Congress. I’ve been a leader in the fight to secure our border and pass immigration policies that put American workers first. I’ve led the fight in Congress to hold China accountable for stealing our jobs and for giving us COVID. I’ve led the fight on the House floor to keep girls’ sports for girls and to protect the unborn.”

“I’ve been on the front lines to defend and protect America, and in the Senate, I’ll do that in an even bigger way.” (RELATED: ‘Lean Into The Culture War’: Republican Study Committee Tells GOP Fighting Critical Race Theory Is A Winning Message)

WATCH:

Braun filed paperwork in November to run for Indiana governor in 2024, since Republican Eric Holcomb will be term-limited. Rep. Victoria Spartz, former Rep. Trey Hollingsworth and former Gov. Mitch Daniels are all reportedly considering running in the GOP primary to replace the first-term senator.

A fourth-term congressman, Banks chaired the Republican Study Committee (RSC) during the 117th Congress. During Banks’ tenure, the RSC hosted several politicians who may seek the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Banks sought the GOP’s whip position for the 118th Congress, but lost by nine votes to then-National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota.

Democrats have not won a statewide election in Indiana since 2012, when then-Rep. Joe Donnelly defeated former state Treasurer Richard Mourdock. Braun won his 2018 election against Donnelly by 5.9 points. Former President Donald Trump won the state by 16 points in 2020.

Banks released endorsements from fellow Republican Indiana Rep. Larry Bucshon, state Rep. Michelle Davis, state Sen. Justin Busch and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

“For six years he’s been an indispensable partner in the House and I know he will be an even stronger partner in the Senate. Jim is a proven conservative fighter who puts Hoosiers first and I’m proud to endorse him,” Cotton said in a statement.