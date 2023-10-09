Hamas Official Says Its Open To A Truce With Israel After Killing Hundreds Of Civilians: REPORT

A Hamas senior official said that they are willing to discuss a truce with Israel after having “achieved its targets,” according to Al Jazeera.

Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip with rockets since the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas launched a surprise assault Saturday morning resulting in the deaths of over 700 Israelis, with two thousand more injured and an undetermined number have been taken hostage. Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior official, said that the terrorist group had ” achieved its targets” and would be open to a truce or “something of that sort” during an interview with Al Jazeera. (RELATED: UN Human Rights Advocate Rails Against Israel Following Hamas Attack)

Marzouk also claimed that Hamas had captured multiple individuals with dual citizenship from”Israel … Russian and Chinese citizenship,” according to Al Jazeera.

Just hours before, Abu Obaida, a spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said that Hamas would execute hostages in Gaza if Israel does not stop its rocket strikes in the area, according to multiple reports.

“We have decided to put an end to the Zionist crimes against our people,” said Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, according to one report. “Any targeting of our people without prior warning will be met with the execution of a civilian hostage.”

A State Department spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation Monday that it was working to confirm reports of American hostages taken by Hamas after Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer announced that the Israeli government had confirmed the presence of American hostages.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.