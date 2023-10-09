Hamas Threatens To Execute Israeli Civilian Hostages And Broadcast It

The terrorist organization Hamas is threatening to execute hostages it’s taken into Gaza if Israel continues strikes in the area, according to a report.

Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel from Gaza Saturday, massacring more than 700 Israelis and taking hostage more than 100 others, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and CNN. Israel responded by striking 1,200 targets, including Hamas strongholds, in Gaza between Saturday and Monday. (RELATED: Terrorists Infiltrate Israel From Lebanon, Military Says)

BREAKING: A spokesperson for Hamas just said that they are going to start executing civilian hostages they took from Israel on live TV if people in Gaza die from the IDF fighting back as a result of Hamas using them as human shields. This is what leftists are defending. pic.twitter.com/RhWDX1wb4V — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2023

The mother of Shani Louk, a German-Israeli dual national who was reportedly attending the Supernova music festival in southern Israel, is seen in a video appealing for help after she believes her daughter was kidnapped by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/LAscxCIVWk — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2023

“We have decided to put an end to the Zionist crimes against our people,” said Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, according to one report. “Any targeting of our people without prior warning will be met with the execution of a civilian hostage.”

The child in this video is Israeli Erez Calderon, age 12. The little boy was torn from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza Strip on Saturday, along with his sister, father, and grandmother. Imagine he was your son or brother. Demand that Hamas release the children it is… pic.twitter.com/Y5CPCkAxqS — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 9, 2023

Woman kidnapped by Hamas militants identified as Shani Louk, a 30-year-old was a German citizen who had visited Israel for the Music Festival For Peace held near the Gaza border fence. Keep her and loved ones in your prayers. #OperationIronSwords #Gaza #TelAviv… pic.twitter.com/YYmQ2VU5Ot — Ben (@manyambizo) October 7, 2023

Hamas is holding hostages in cages, dragging mothers in the streets and pushing children around, Fox News Correspondent Trey Yingst said of the situation, describing it as “hell.”

