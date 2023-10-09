Terrorists Infiltrate Israel From Lebanon, IDF Says

Terrorists infiltrated Israel from Lebanon, signaling a new ground attack from the country’s north, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday.

Several individuals are believed to have infiltrated and the IDF has deployed additional troops to the area, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Twitter. The IDF quickly “neutralized” the terrorists and deployed helicopter gunships to attack Lebanese territory. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Babies Being Taken By Terrorists’: Israelis React To Hamas’ ‘Shocking’ Surprise Attack)

Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel from Gaza in a surprise attack Saturday, killing more than 700 Israelis, injuring 2,150 and leaving unknown numbers missing after mass kidnappings took place, the IDF reported Sunday. Israel has since responded with a declaration of war and a series of counterattacks in Gaza.

Israel’s military and Hezbollah, a terrorist organization in Lebanon, exchanged fire Sunday, according to Reuters.

One of the Hamas attacks in Israeli territory took place at a music festival, where the terrorists arrived in trucks, shooting and killing indiscriminately, raping women next to the dead bodies of their friends and taking many of the living back into Gaza, according to Tablet, which reported witness accounts.

“I saw videos with a male getting held by a group of Arab kids. Like, they’re like 16, 17,” one survivor told Tablet. “They’re kids, but they’re young men already, and they’re holding this guy, and he looks as his girlfriend is being mounted on a bike and driven away from him. God knows what she’s going to experience. … Women have been raped at the area of the rave next to their friends bodies, dead bodies.”

התקבל דיווח על חדירה של מספר חשודים לשטח ישראל משטח לבנון. כוחות צה”ל פרוסים במרחב. פרטים נוספים בהמשך. — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 9, 2023

Two mortar bomb were launched toward Israel from Lebanon, one of which landed in Lebanese territory, the IDF also reported Monday, saying there were no casualties.

Additionally, terrorists in Gaza have launched more than 3,000 rockets, the IDF said Sunday.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.