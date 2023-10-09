International Women’s Rights Orgs Quiet On Kidnapping And Sexual Violence In Israel

Several international women’s rights organizations have remained silent as terrorists killed and sexually assaulted numerous Israeli women in an attack over the weekend, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation review of their social media platforms and websites.

Hamas, a U.S.-designated Palestinian terrorist group, invaded Israel Saturday morning and began executing and kidnapping Israeli men, women, children and the elderly, with over 700 reported dead and 2,100 injured. Multiple outlets have reported that Hamas terrorists have been sexually assaulting women as they tried to escape from a music festival in Israel but international women’s groups have remained silent over the past few days despite the violence. (RELATED: Death Toll Of U.S. Citizens Killed In Israel Climbs To 9)

Equality Now, a human rights organization that targets violence and abuse of women around the world, has not released a statement regarding the attack but noted the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child on Oct. 11, which celebrates justice for young girls, according to a Monday Twitter post.

Every October 11, the world comes together to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child. At Equality Now, we believe that equality for women begins with justice for girls. 📢 Join us in telling the world that #GirlsChangeTheRules. #IDGC2023 #DayoftheGirl #IDG2023 pic.twitter.com/xeTVHJkVIm — Equality Now (@equalitynow) October 9, 2023

The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) and the Global Fund for Women (GFW), have similarly not mentioned the violence in Israel. GFW blames Israel’s “military occupation” for gender-based violence and has an entire section of its website dedicated to the “gender-based violence against Palestinian women, girls, and gender nonconforming people.”

The MeToo Movement, which exploded across the globe in 2017 to give a voice to survivors of sexual assault, last posted on Oct. 5 about South Asian domestic abuse survivors in the U.S.

Did you know that there are nearly 40 orgs serving South Asian survivors in the US? In honor of #DomesticViolenceAwarenessMonth, they released a historic report with nationwide data about GBV: the State of the Field by @southasiansoar! Read at: https://t.co/ieasgWatM6 pic.twitter.com/9EOR8KxRzh — me too. (@MeTooMVMT) October 5, 2023

Attendees of a music festival said that Hamas terrorists attacked the rave early Saturday in pickup trucks, killing over 200 people, according to Tablet Magazine. Many women were brutally assaulted next to the dead bodies of their fellow concert-goers before being executed themselves while others were paraded through the Gaza Strip and taken as hostages.

A Hamas spokesperson also said Monday that they would begin executing hostages if Israel did not stop its counter-offensive rocket strikes in the Gaza Strip.

“We have decided to put an end to the Zionist crimes against our people,” Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades said. “Any targeting of our people without prior warning will be met with the execution of a civilian hostage.”

WILPF, MeToo, Equality Now and GFW did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.