‘I Miss Her So Much’: Father Of Israeli Woman Seen Dragged Away On Motorcycle Breaks Down In Interview

The father of a missing Israeli woman seen in distressing video footage being dragged away by Hamas terrorists Saturday broke down during a CNN interview as he tries to save his daughter.

Horrifying video shows 25-year-old Noa Argamani being driven away on a motorcycle by Hamas terrorists as she screams for her life. Her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, is seen feet away with his hands held behind his back by more terrorists. (RELATED: White House Pummeled For Hosting BBQ Party As War Erupts In Israel)

Argamani and Or were both attending the “psytrance music festival” near Re’Im, Israel, when Hamas terrorists began launching its most serious attack in 50 years.

Argamani’s father, Yakov, spoke to CNN about his anguish.

“She’s a very special kid. So loving. So giving. I miss her so much. It’s only been two-and-a-half days. I cannot believe she is gone. She made this house so alive. It feels like this house is empty without her,” Yakov said, breaking down into tears.

Or sent his friends a message on WhatsApp moments before he and Argamani were captured, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: ‘We Heard Gunshots’: Israeli Dad Reportedly Feared Dead After Daughter Rescue Attempt)

“Me and Noa are hiding here,” Or reportedly wrote. “Tell them there’s a gang of 20 men that are finding people who are hiding and lynching them.”

Video footage posted to social media allegedly shows Argamani being held hostage in Gaza after her kidnapping.