John Kirby Starts To Cry During Questioning On CNN Over Hamas Attack

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby began to cry during a live CNN segment Monday while being questioned on Hamas’ surprise attack against Israel over the weekend.

Kirby began shedding tears as CNN anchor Jake Tapper described “horrifying” images of kidnapped children and young women bleeding due to Hamas terrorists repeatedly raping them.

“Oh yeah…” Kirby said with tears in his eyes. “It…sorry, it’s very — excuse me — very difficult to look at these images, Jake, and the human cost. And these are human beings, they’re family members, they’re friends, they’re loved ones, cousins, brothers, sisters. Yeah, it’s difficult and I apologize.”

“Nothing to be sorry for,” Tapper said.

Hamas, an Islamic terrorist organization, launched a massive attack on Israel Saturday with 5,000 rockets and at least hundreds of gunmen coming from the Gaza Strip at daybreak. The death toll has exceeded 1,500 as of Monday, with a minimum of 900 being Israelis, according to CBS News. (RELATED: CNN Host Bursts Into Tears On Live Air As She Reads The Names Of Children Killed In Ukraine)

Over 250 people were killed at music festival near the border of Gaza when gunmen crossed the border, CBS News reported.

Officials confirmed earlier Monday that eleven Americans died in the surprise attack Saturday. President Joe Biden released a statement Monday evening saying the death of these Americans is “heart-wrenching” and that the White House prioritizes the safety of American citizens.

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer confirmed Americans are among the 100+ hostages being held by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip following the attack. Hamas has threatened to begin executing hostages on live broadcast if Israel continues to strike civilian targets.