CNN Host Struggles To Hold It Together As Dad Recounts Losing Daughter, Son-In-Law

CNN’s Poppy Harlow struggled Monday morning to maintain composure as an Israeli father recounted losing his daughter and son-in-law in the deadly terrorist attacks against Israel.

Israeli scholar and former Brandeis University professor Ilan Troen’s daughter, Deborah Shahar Troen Mathias, was murdered Saturday alongside her husband Shlomi Matthias, while the couple tried to shield their 16-year-old son from the hail of bullets that Hamas terrorists released on them.

“I am deeply sorry for the loss of your daughter,” Harlow began, appearing visibly shaken.

“Thank you, so are we,” Troen responded before Harlow asked Troen to tell the audience about Deborah.

Harlow appeared to try and contain her emotions.

WATCH:

Troen told Harlow that his daughter and her family were hiding in their “safe room” when Hamas terrorists used an explosive to break down the door. (RELATED: ‘I Miss Her So Much’: Father Of Israeli Woman Seen Dragged Away On Motorcycle Breaks Down In Interview)

“We were on the phone with Deborah as she was killed,” Troen told CNN’s Harlow, who looked downcast. Troen said his grandson, Rotem, was hit by a bullet and lay bleeding for hours until he was rescued.

“The brunt of the shot was borne by his mother,” Troen said.

“Ilan, you had to take the phone call from Rotem, and we are so thankful he survived, but talk about the phone call,” Harlow said. “He had to call you to tell you his parents were dead, saving his life.”

Troen said his grandson actually communicated by text message because he was told not to speak as Hamas terrorists waited outside for hours.

At least 800 Israelis are dead with at least 100 feared taken hostage. At least 9 Americans have died in the attacks.