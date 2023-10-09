ROOKE: ‘Trad-ish w/ Mary Rooke’ Ep. 1: Democrats, Feminism and Deion Sanders

“Trad-ish with Mary Rooke” is a new weekly podcast featuring Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke tackling America’s societal twists and turns.

In the first episode, Mary discusses Joe Rogan accidentally inventing the Bible, how American society is paying the price for feminism, why Democrats are shocked by all the chaos they’ve caused, how former Dallas Cowboys superstar Deion Sanders takes an old-school approach to coaching Gen Z and why the American Library Association pushes cartoon porn for kids. (ROOKE: Let This Be A Lesson To Young Men – Loose Women Lead To Ruin)

