Joe Rogan Accidentally Invents The Bible

A clip shared on social media Friday shows a veteran podcaster Joe Rogan describing what is essentially the Bible, without him seeming to realize it.

It looks like Rogan accidentally invented the Bible during an episode of his podcast where he was interviewing cosmologist Brian Keating (I’m guessing by the shirt he’s wearing). In the clip shared on Twitter, Rogan says he was talking to a friend about how life, society, and the human mind is, and how “there’s no real management book” that shows the optimal ways to exist.

“There’s no document that shows you this is the optimal way to exist, and these are the pitfalls of existing other ways,” Rogan explained, noting that these systems can be hijacked by various different things. “For whatever reason, there’s no real structure that people can follow that’s universally agreed upon,” Rogan continued, almost comically.

If Rogan had been born even just 50 years earlier, he might have been lucky enough to learn about the Bible in school, or from family members. I had to wait until I hit my late teens before I realized the feeling inside me was God, and almost another decade before I was given my first study Bible. (RELATED: ‘Wiped Out In The Blink Of An Eye’: Archaeologist Claims He Has Found The Biblical City Of Sodom)

And for those who don’t want to sit around and read the Bible (even though it’s been proven to make you happier and healthier and lives better in general, by the Pew Research Center) then I highly recommend watching “The Chosen.” It won’t give you everything you need, but it’s the best start to living a much better life.