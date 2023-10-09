Two Teenagers Injured In Late-Night Shooting At Bowie State University

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at Bowie State University, Maryland, late Saturday evening, according to a police statement.

Maryland State Police College Park Barrack troopers responding at about 11:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the university’s Center for Business and Graduate Studies found the two male teenagers, both 19, in front of the center, the Maryland State Police statement said. The troopers were providing security during the university’s Homecoming weekend at the time of the shooting. Emergency personnel transported the two victims to a local hospital.

“There is no indication that either victims [sic] were students of Bowie State,” the statement noted, adding that no other person appeared injured in the incident. The police are investigating the incident.

The police recovered a weapon and imposed a shelter-in-place until around 3 a.m., The Associated Press (AP) reported. The victims’ injuries reportedly were non-life-threatening. (RELATED: Police Arrest College Student Acting ‘Erratically’ For Allegedly Bringing Guns, Ammo To Campus)

“The Bowie State University community is saddened today by the reports of shots fired on the campus last night,” University President Aminta H. Breaux said in a statement released Sunday. She decried gun violence on university campuses and scheduled a community conversation for 2 p.m. Monday. All Monday classes would be canceled and counselors available for affected students.

A similar incident occurred Wednesday on the campus of Morgan State University, about 35 miles from Bowie State University, interrupting the Homecoming Week celebration there. Four men and one woman, aged 18 to 22, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries in the 9:25 p.m. shooting as students were heading for the campus ball after the coronation of Mr. & Miss Morgan State, The AP reported.