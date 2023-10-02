REPORT: Philly Journalist Shot And Killed At Home, Weeks After ‘She-Devil’ Man Allegedly Threatened Him

Journalist Josh Kruger was murdered at his home in the Point Breeze neighborhood of South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, early Monday morning, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

An unidentified suspect entered Kruger’s home and shot him early Monday morning, the Inquirer reported. Responding officers found Kruger shortly before 1:30 a.m. as they responded to reports of gunshots and screams at his home. Officers discovered Kruger, 39, collapsed in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters.

Kruger allegedly posted on Facebook in September saying someone had come to his home claiming they were searching for their boyfriend. He wrote it was “a man I’ve never met once in my entire life,” according to the Inquirer. The individual reportedly introduced themselves as “Lady Diabla, the She-Devil of the Streets” and threatened Kruger. The Daily Caller was unable to corroborate Kruger’s alleged Facebook post on any public accounts.

Kruger was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with severe injuries, where he was pronounced dead at about 2:15 a.m., the Inquirer reported. Investigators reportedly believe an unknown individual gained entry into Kruger’s home and shot him near the bottom of a staircase. The suspect then fled the scene while Kruger emerged from the home seeking aid from neighbors, Vanore said. (RELATED: Multiple Arrests Made As Second Night Of Looting Erupts In Blue City)

No arrests have been made thus far and an investigation into the alleged murder is ongoing, according to the Inquirer. There were reportedly no signs of forced entry at Kruger’s home. “Either the door was open, or the offender knew how to get the door open,” Vanore said. “We just don’t know yet.”

Kruger covered local issues relating to homelessness, addiction and LGBTQ individuals, his official website shows, and was outspoken on Twitter about drug addiction in his city and America.

Your solution to America’s drug problem is involuntary commitment en masse? We don’t even have infrastructure for this especially after deinstitutionalization years ago. I guess we could…erect temporary camps? And…concentrate certain populations into the camps? You think? https://t.co/OKli08QTiY — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) September 27, 2023

Vanore said he was unaware of any other incidents at the home but added detectives are pursuing all angles, according to the Inquirer.