‘Chose To Be Houdini’: Kayleigh McEnany Slams Biden’s Response To Americans Stuck In Israel Amid Attack

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany blasted the Biden administration’s response to Americans who were unable to leave Israel in the wake of Saturday’s deadly terrorist attack.

Multiple major airlines canceled flights to and from Israel following Hamas’ attack on multiple locations Israel Saturday, according to CNN. The Biden administration told Americans to book their own flights out of the country or use ground transportation despite the flight cancellations. (RELATED: ‘You Are A Disgrace’: Lindsey Graham Tells Congressional ‘Squad’ Members To ‘Shut The Hell Up’)

Over 1,000 people, including 14 Americans, have died in the terrorist group’s attacks, which prompted the Israeli government to declare war on Hamas.

WATCH:



“This president went to a barbecue on Sunday. This president had a holiday on Monday. You know who didn’t have a holiday on Monday? The hostages. Hostages don’t get holidays,” McEnany, a former White House press secretary told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “What happened in that 72-hour period where our commander-in-chief vanished? We learned about 40 dead babies, some of whom have been decapitated, we learned about a 9-month-old that got abducted. My 10-month-old is upstairs sleeping, he was fed five times today, his diaper changed I don’t know how many times. Do you think that 9-month-old is being fed? Of course he’s not, Jesse.”

“We learned, god forbid, a mom who was murdered, whose baby was attached by an umbilical cord, visibly shot by Hamas and our president couldn’t find his way to a microphone?” McEnany continued. “I don’t care if he can’t get to the Oval [Office], Joe, I don’t care if he can’t get to the podium, gosh, press staff, bring a microphone to his bedside. He should have addressed this country, we have American hostages, we have Americans killed, our commander-in-chief chose to be Houdini instead of the commander of this country and leader of the free world. It’s despicable.”

McEnany blasted Biden for not mentioning Iran, despite reports that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an Iranian military force, reportedly aided the terrorist group in planning Saturday’s attack, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Yes, he had a few strong words for the terrorists,” McEnany said. “He had strong words on behalf of Israel. Words are cheap, Joe Biden, I need to see action.”

