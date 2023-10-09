‘You Are A Disgrace’: Lindsey Graham Tells Congressional ‘Squad’ Members To ‘Shut The Hell Up’

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told left-wing members of the House of Representatives, known as “The Squad,” to “shut the hell up” as Israel began military operations against Hamas.

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York released statements calling for either “de-escalation” or “ending the occupation” after the attacks. At least 900 people have been killed and over 100 taken hostage by Hamas, the Associated Press reported, with the death toll expected to rise. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Calls On US To Blow Up Iran’s Oil Refineries If Hostages Are Harmed)

WATCH:



“To the squad, shut the hell up,” Graham told “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith. “You’re emboldening the enemy, you are a disgrace to the United States Congress. You are siding with terrorists over a democracy called Israel. You have lost your perspective here. I am confident most Democrats do not agree with the squad.”

In May, Tlaib held an event that called the founding of Israel a “catastrophe” in a Senate hearing room after then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocked it from being held in the Capitol building.

Graham also ripped the Biden administration over its policies towards Iran, which included giving Iran access to $6 billion from oil sales that was being held by South Korea to use for humanitarian purposes in exchange for the release of five Americans being held in Iran.

While the Biden administration has claimed that the $6 billion did not fund the Hamas attack on Israel, experts said that the $6 billion held in escrow for humanitarian purposes enabled Iran to use other funds to support terrorism.

Former President Donald Trump led Republicans in blasting the arrangement, calling it a payment of “ransom.”

“Your appeasement policy towards Iran is not working,” Graham said.

